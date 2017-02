- A dump truck overturned Monday morning, spilling its large load of sand onto the road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Matos-Bernard, was making a turn from County Line Road onto U.S. 19 when the crash occurred.

FHP says the driver turned too fast, and is being charged with careless driving.

The outside lanes of U.S. 19 were closed as a result of the crash and spill.

No injuries were reported.