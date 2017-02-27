'Stand your ground' defense focuses on phone

- This is the second week of the Curtis Reeves 'stand your ground' hearing. A judge will determine if Reeves was justified in shooting Chad Oulson in a movie theater, or if Reeves should go to court to face murder charges.

The lead detective on this case took the stand first this morning, and Oulson's cell phone took center stage. This continued the defense's assault on how the Pasco County Sheriff's Office handled the crime scene.

Reeves' attorneys appear to be trying to cast doubt on the trustworthiness of the investigators' testimony.

At one point, the defense brought out Oulson's cell phone, which was found at Reeves' feet. The retired Tampa police captain says Oulson threw it at him.



That is the beginning of the basis for his stand-your-ground defense. The defense has said Reeves was scared after getting hit in the face with an object before Oulson lunged and grabbed Reeves' popcorn and threw that at him too.

That's when Reeves opened fire.

Reeves attorney, Richard Escobar, argued today that it took detectives about six months to begin taking a serious look at the phone as a potential weapon. He asked Detective Aaron Smith some very pointed questions about it.

"Do you know whether this particular phone, when you all weighed it, weighs more than a regulation baseball? Do you know whether this particular phone, when you all weighed it, weighs more than a cue-ball -- a billiards regulation cue ball?" he asked. "You certainly realized one thing, that if this phone was used as a weapon, it could cause great bodily harm, correct?

"Generally speaking, any object, depending on he manner it is used, can be considered a deadly weapon," Smith replied. "You could hurt somebody with it."

The defense plans to wrap up their case by mid-week and then prosecutors will call their witnesses.

Curtis Reeves is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

- Judge gets view from theater-shooter's chair

- Victim's wife: Theater-shooter Reeves was 'very rude'

- Reeves' wife testifies at stand-your-ground hearing

- Defense says thrown cell phone prompted theater shooting

- Defendant's son recalls movie theater shooting as hearing opens

- Stand your ground theater shooting goes to court

- Accused theater-shooter wants review of texts

- Widow sues movie theater over shooting

- New perspective: Theater shooter's wife

- Attorney responds to Stand Your Ground motion

- Reeves' attorneys file Stand Your Ground motion

- Judge steps down from Curtis Reeves case

- Reeves witness list hints at self-defense

- Theater shooting suspect Reeves free