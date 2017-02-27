Former Pres. George W. Bush visits MacDill Air Force Base [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption President Bush painting. Photo by Grant Miller Local News Former Pres. George W. Bush visits MacDill Air Force Base Former president George W. Bush visited MacDill Air Force Base Monday. The 43rd president signed copies of his just-released book called Portraits of Courage.

Former president George W. Bush visited MacDill Air Force Base Monday. The 43rd president signed copies of his just-released book called Portraits of Courage.

Mr. Bush painted the portaits of many wounded veterans and coupled the paintings with stories of each. Among the portraits in the book is that of Scott Neil, a Tampa Bay area veteran.

Neil says the president enjoys spending time with wounded warriors. "He has a great passion for his soldiers and warriors," says Neil. "He likes to golf and mountain bike, so we get a lot of time with the president."

President Bush began painting several years ago and veterans are among his favorite subjects.

"It lifts your spirits," President Bush told Sean Hannity of FOX News Channel in an interview set to air Monday night. "And hopefully my art is able to capture how amazing these people are."

Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit veterans and their families.