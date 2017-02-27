Sailors to compete in historic race to Cuba Local News Sailors to compete in historic race to Cuba Hundreds of sailors are about start a historic adventure in Tampa Bay that hasn't happened since the 1950's.

St. Pete Yacht Club will kick off The Race to Cuba Tuesday morning.

600 other sailors, in 80 different boats will compete in the trip which takes about two days.

The last race was in 1959 before tensions with the U.S. and Cuban governments went south. The race ended in the 60’s but as relations improved under the Obama administration – the race was given the greenlight for 2017.

Commodore Robert Birkenstock says the race’s future in 2018 is very much in the air, under policies hinted by President Donald Trump.

“We are ecstatic that no action has been taken at this juncture,” Birkenstock said. “We hope we can continue the race for years to come.”

The yachts cross the starting line Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.