Judge denies bond for Craigslist murder suspect Local News Judge denies bond for Craigslist murder suspect Ramontrae Williams, one of the two teens accused of robbing and killing a father during a Craigslist sale wants out of jail.

- Ramontrae Williams, one of the two teens accused of robbing and killing a father during a Craigslist sale wants out of jail.

At a bond hearing Monday afternoon, the judge heard from the victim's 15-year-old son, Stuart Beck.

He says he and his father drove to Tampa to sell a dirt bike to 16-year-old Ramontrae Williams and 17-year-old Dontae Johnson.

Beck was selling the bike for $1,500. but he says Dontae Johnson only handed his father a wad of one dollar bills. James Beck returned money saying that he owed him more.

Stuart says that's when Dontae Johnson pulled out a gun and James Beck ran to his truck and told Stuart to get in.

He says Donate Johnson started shooting while his father tried to drive away.

Ramontrae Williams jumped in the bed of the truck and was able to take the dirt bike.

Stuart says his father was shot and he tried to help his father, but it was too late. He died of his injuries.

The two teens were able to get away.

A Tampa police officer also testified during the bond hearing and said Beck was shot four times.

After hearing the testimony, the judge denied Williams bond.

His co-defendant Donate Johnson will be evaluated by doctors to determine if he is fit to stand trial. The results are expected in a few weeks.

Both teenagers are charged as adults and are facing capitol felony murder charges.