TV star tries dangerous, illegal stunt in Tampa Bay Local News TV star tries dangerous, illegal stunt in Tampa Bay A former star from MTV's show "Jackass" is making headlines in Tampa Bay for a dangerous and illegal stunt.

TMZ posted video of Steve-O leaping off the Indian Rocks Bridge Saturday. Making it even more dangerous he does it from a moving truck while bouncing on a trampoline.

"I think that was pretty insane," said Chelsey Fletcher as she watched the video.

There are signs posted that clearly say no diving from the bridge.

It's also against the law and could result in a non-criminal citation.

Bruce Griffin, of Largo worries Steve-O's stunt might wrongfully encourage others.

"What happens is you see one thing and the next idea is something that's more riskier," Griffin said.

Steve-O was in Tampa over the weekend performing his stand-up comedy routine. Though Monday, all the talk about his jump rather than his jokes.

"A lot of things could've went wrong but he's been doing this a long time its cool and crazy at the same time," said Alan Arguelles, who once worked with Steve-O on a film promotion.

FOX 13 did reach out to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office about the stunt. Officials there say they did not have any complaints filed, and they are not investigating any wrongdoing.