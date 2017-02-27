Brandon man robbed at gunpoint at ATM Local News Brandon man robbed at gunpoint at ATM A trip to the ATM turned into an extremely dangerous situation for one Brandon man. He was held a gunpoint, robbed and narrowly missed being shot when he fought to get away. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. at the Suncoast Credit Union on Oakfield Drive.

The suspect, armed with a silver .40 caliber handgun, ordered Daniel Mayer to give him cash. A surveillance camera captured the entire thing.

40 seconds into the holdup, Mayer handed him the money. About 30 seconds later, Mayer gave him another handful of cash. But, after about two minutes, Mayer made a bold transaction. He went for the gun.

"There was a struggle and the gun ended up being fired," said Cristal Nunez, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer. "Luckily, this victim was not injured, or any bystanders."

Mayer, still shaken up, didn't want to speak on camera. He told us he's just thankful to be alive and that it ended the way it did.

Still, law enforcement will always recommend you don't fight unless you truly have to.

"This could've ended a lot differently," Nuñez said. "Whether you're armed or not, try to comply with the suspect's demands and get away as fast as you can and contact law enforcement. Don't try to take matters into your own hands."

Louis Rodriguez co-owns a Hokulia Shaved Ice which is not far from the bank where the armed robbed happened. He said he tries to avoid any withdrawals in the dark.

"I would try to use an ATM that's inside a facility, somewhere that's very lit," Rodriguez said. "In life, you just have to be cautious. You have to be aware of your surroundings no matter what you are doing. Don't put yourself in danger. If can avoid it, just avoid it."

But, even in the dark, the thief deposited several valuable closeups of his face, right into the surveillance camera.

The suspect is thought to be between 20-25 years old, 5'10"-6' feet tall. Saturday night, he was wearing camouflage hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information reference the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.