St. Petersburg Police investigate deadly stabbing

- St. Petersburg Police are investigating a homicide.

Officers say at approximately 7 p.m., Thomas Peruchi drove to the home of Trevor Scott, at 939 1/2 45th Street North.

The two men knew each other and Scott got into Peruchi's car.

They had a dispute in the car, and Peruchi stabbed Scott.

Scott was able to get out of the car and Peruchi left the scene.

An ambulance transported Scott to Bayfront Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

While that was happening, police received a medical call at 4643 5th Avenue South.

Thomas Peruchi had lacerations to his leg.

Through their investigation, officers were able to link the two incidents together.

Peruchi was taken to Bayfront Health for treatment and will later be transported to Pinellas County Jail.