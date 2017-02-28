Police: Woman tried to drown child, self after Lakeland crash

- A Winter Haven woman attempted to drown a 2-year-old boy and herself after getting into a car crash on Monday, police say.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, 21-year-old Laquisha Mosley was in the car with the toddler when she got into a car accident. Her car crashed into an embankment off the Memorial Boulevard ramp onto Interstate 4.

But instead of calling police or assessing any damage, witnesses told police Mosley exited the vehicle with the 2-year-old boy in her arms, scaled the fence, and walked into the lake with the toddler.

After the young woman and child had been underwater for about a minute, a nearby resident jumped in and rescued them.

The toddler and Mosley were not hurt during the incident.

Mosley was arrested for child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. She could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Mosley's aunt, Shelly Jenkins, says the 21-year-old left the house on Sunday night to go to the store and never returned. It is unclear what she was doing until the incident Monday morning.

