Woman killed in Aurburndale house fire

- A woman is dead after an early-morning fire at her Polk County home.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday to the mobile home on the 2400 block of Winter Ridge Drive in Auburndale.

When the fire crews arrived, flames had already claimed 75-percent of the home.

Four people were inside at the time of the fire. Three of the individuals were able to escape uninjured.

However, one woman was unable to escape in time.

Three dogs also lived in the home, but only one has been safely located.

The cause of the fire and the exact cause of death are under investigation.



