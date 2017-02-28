Child critical after being left in hot car more than 5 hours

- A toddler was left alone in a car at a shopping center on Lumsden Road in Brandon Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said the little boy, who they estimate to be 2-years-old, is in critical condition at the hospital. He had been left in the car since Tuesday morning.

HCSO said the boy was in the care of a female relative, who parked in the shopping center at 9 a.m. Around 2:30 p.m., the woman came out to the car to find the boy there. She took him out and to a nearby dialysis center, in hopes they could give medical aide.

HCSO said the boy was unconscious. Dialysis center workers tried to help the child until fire rescue personnel arrived and took him to the hospital.

Deputies said the relative was very upset. They were still trying to track down the child's parents.

HCSO said the woman had "legitimate business" at the shopping center. They did not suspect the incident was intentional, but deputies were conducting a criminal investigation. The relative was in custody and being questioned. No charges had been filed.

The temperature was over 80° Tuesday afternoon.

"It doesn't take long for temperature inside that car to reach 120°, 130° degrees," a representative from HCSO noted.

