Foster mom charged with murder in Riverview

43-year-old LaTamara Flythe was arrested last week in Riverview on charges of first degree murder and aggravated child abuse, stemming from the December incident.

Investigators say she lived at her Riverview home with little Aedyn Agminalis since September.

According to an arrest affidavit, Aedyn was taken to the hospital on December 7th. Doctors say the baby had hemorrhaging to the brain and spinal column. He had no brain activity and never regained consciousness. The little boy died days later in his hospital bed.

Detectives say Aedyn was in the care of Flythe when he sustained the head trauma. While Flythe denied harming the child, she did tell investigators she was the only one with Aedyn during the time period he was hurt.

Aedyn was just weeks away from being transferred to an adoptive family in North Carolina.

The non-profit Eckerd Kids handles the county's child welfare system. A representative from Eckerd says Flythe cleared extensive background checks, training, and evaluations before the boy was placed in her temporary care. In fact, a Department of Children and Families report stated the two were close and reported Flythe was helpful in tending to Aeyden's pre-existing digestive issues.

Flythe even told investigators she worked at Children's Home Network in Tampa, a resource center for at-risk children.

Flythe is being held in jail without bond. She's expected back in court on Friday.