Abuse allegations made by Bubba the Love Sponge's ex Local News Abuse allegations made by Bubba the Love Sponge's ex The ex-girlfriend of Tampa shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge is seeking an order of protection from him.

- The ex-girlfriend of Tampa shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge is seeking an order of protection from him.

Nicole L'Ange says their relationship was tumultuous and Bubba, also known as Bubba Clem, was controlling and threatening.

"He kept me in this box and used threats as a means to control me, it's really difficult right now," L'Ange told FOX 13.

She says they were a couple for about four and a half years.



"There was emotional, and instances of physical abuse, and it got to the point where I needed to leave," she said.

She describes those alleged cases of abuse in the injunction against Clem. It was filed Thursday in Pinellas County. In it, she says Bubba pushed her down, hit her on the back of the head and even strangled her.

"We did have some very tumultuous fights. The strangling occurred while we were fighting and he got on top of me and strangled me," L'Ange described.

A much different side of the couple's relationship was documented on Bubba's official Youtube page. Several clips titled "Bubba and Nikki" appear to show them as a fun-loving pair.

L'Ange says, since the break-up in November, the popular DJ has continued to harass her and her family. She admits however, she never went to police with any of these allegations, fearing backlash.



"To be honest, I didn't want to go to this length...but when you give somebody so many chances to move on and leave you alone you have no options," she said.

FOX 13 attempted to contact Bubba the Love Sponge and his attorneys Tuesday, but we did not hear back.

Bubba currently broadcasts on AM-820 in Tampa. Genesis Communications owns the station. It sent us this statement:

"We have recently become aware of a story in the Tampa Bay Times regarding Bubba The Love Sponge, who currently has a morning show on the air with AM 820 in Tampa. While we take the subject of domestic violence very seriously, we are working to understand all of the facts of the situation before we make any further comments or take any actions with regard to our programming."