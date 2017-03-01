Small plane crash at St. Pete airport

- A small plane crashed at Albert Whitted Airport in downtown St. Pete Wednesday morning.

Police say a Cessna crashed in front of the airport's control tower. The male pilot was the only occupant on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. He was thankfully uninjured.

The pilot was a student practicing landings and takeoffs. The crash occurred as he was attempting a landing.

Damage was primarily limited to the plane's landing gear. There was also a fuel leak, but no fire.

The FAA has been notified of the crash and will be completing the investigation, per protocol.

No other injuries were reported.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.