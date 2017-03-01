Manatee deputies: ATM jammed by baggie of cocaine

- An ATM technician called to repair a seemingly jammed machine made a discovery he did not expect.

Stuck in the machine was a small, clear baggie containing a white, powdery substance. Manatee County deputies say it was cocaine.

The ATM tech said it looked like the baggie could have been between bills when they were deposited, which caused the machine to malfunction.

Deputies took the baggie into evidence, and got the name associated with the most recent account to which a deposit was made. They said, however, they were not certain the baggie was from the most recent deposit. The ATM is at the Suncoast Credit Union on 57th Ave W in Bradenton.

No charges had been filed.