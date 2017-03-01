Tax trolls stealing refund checks from Lakeland mailboxes Local News Tax trolls stealing refund checks from Lakeland mailboxes A new kind of scam could be headed to your neighborhood. They're being called tax trolls, and they're looking in mailboxes for tax refund checks - or anything they can turn into quick cash.

Investigators in Polk County are looking for one of the suspected trolls, who may be driving a 2005-2008, white 4-door Dodge Magnum with dark tint and chrome rims. It was seen going mailbox-to-mailbox in the South Lakeland neighborhood of Christina on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the vehicle is gone, but you can be sure of one thing, it's going to show up in some neighborhood again, because that's how they make their money," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd told FOX 13.

One man in Christina told detectives that he thinks the post pirates got his credit card. And a woman suspects they got a check.

To outsmart these characters, security experts say you can put a lock on your mailbox, rent a PO box, or have your tax refund direct deposited.

If you see the vehicle that was spotted in Christina, call Heartland Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 226-TIPS.