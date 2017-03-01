Sarasota Sheriff Mounted Patrol's Charlie officially retires Local News Horse retires from Sarasota Sheriff Mounted Patrol The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol Unit announced the retirement of one of its most beloved members Wednesday.

Charlie, an 18-year-old male thoroughbred, retired March 1. He served the sheriff's office for almost 12 years.

Sheriff's office employees and members of the community gathered Wednesday at the SCSO barn on Rustic Road in Nokomis to with Charlie the best in his golden years.

Charlie was presented with a carrot cake, but actually preferred a Mentos candy offered to him by a deputy. Maybe he was nervous about finding hobbies to keep him busy, since he won't be heading off to work every day.

The sheriff's office said Charlie will live with former Mounted Patrol Deputy Mariah Piper, who was his primary rider.

Charlie was formally retired by Sergeant Chris Laster. Congratulations, Charlie!