The 2017 Florida Strawberry Festivel begins today

- It's strawberry time! The 2017 Florida Strawberry Festival opens today in Plant City.

As always you can find rides, contests, and all the berries you can eat. And, of course, that delicious strawberry shortcake!

This year's lineup includes Little Big Town, Three Doors Down, The Blues Brothers, Patti LaBelle, Rascall Flatts, NEEDTOBREATHE, Willie Nelson, and more.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, nearly 600,000 visitors enjoy the festival's headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. This year's festival takes place March 2-12 in Plant City.

LINK: Schedule, tickets, and more