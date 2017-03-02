Sheriff: Pasco man attempted to lure children

- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to be aware that a man was seen attempting to lure two children into his vehicle.

According to PCSO, an unknown black male with a shaved head and no facial hair was driving a black pick up truck and stopped near a bus stop in Land O'Lakes and asked two children, ages seven and nine, if they wanted a ride.

The two children ran off and told their parents about what happened.

The truck sped off northbound.

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.