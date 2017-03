- St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 700 block of 16th Avenue South.

Police say one man in his mid-20s was found shot in the street. He was transported to the hospital.

One other person, also a mid-20s male, was discovered dead from gunshot wounds in a nearby alleyway.

No further information is available at this time.