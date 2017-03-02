Pedestrian killed along Busch Boulevard

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 12:33PM EST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 12:33PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Eastbound lanes of Busch Boulevard are closed after a pedestrian was killed by a car.

The scene of the accident is near 15th Street.

No other details were immediately available.

