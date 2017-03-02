Three-alarm fire tears through Tampa apartments

- A three-alarm blaze at a USF-area apartment complex kept firefighters busy this afternoon.

The fire was burning at the Province apartments on McKinley Drive, which are used for USF student housing, off Fowler Avenue.

The view from SkyFOX showed flames burning through the roof of one of the three-story buildings. Several Tampa Fire Rescue ladder trucks were on the scene, dousing the building with water.

The blaze has since been extinguished.

One firefighter was injured by falling debris and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, a TFR spokesman said.

Firefighters said the fire does not appear suspicious but the fire marshal's office is still working to determine the cause.