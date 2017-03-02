Boat catches fire, breaks free of slip in Clearwater

- A boat docked in Clearwater caught fire Thursday afternoon, then broke free from its slip as it became engulfed in flames.

Clearwater Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded to the scene on East Shore Drive and quickly extinguished the flames.

Boaters and nearby residents looked on as crews battled the fire, which produced a thick black smoke cloud. A nearby boat was also damaged.

No one was hurt.

Clearwater Fire Rescue is investigating.