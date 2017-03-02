Aluminum benches, tables stolen from youth baseball park Local News Aluminum benches, tables stolen from youth baseball park Parents and players want to know who would steal the aluminum scoring tables and benches from a youth baseball park.

A total of four aluminum scoring tables and benches were stolen the Forest Hills Youth Baseball Park.



"All the parents sit at them to keep store kids will even sit there to do their homework but they were gone," said parent and board member Tiffany Kemp.

Kemp says whoever took them did it sometime late Tuesday night.

"I would assume their trying to scrap the aluminum," she said."It is definitely something we'll have to fundraise for and replace as quickly as possible."

She estimates the cost of replacing the stolen benches is about $2500.

Ron Perez is also on the board and he coaches. He says there are a lot of lessons kids can thru through sports this one, was a tough one.

"The thing I told them last night is they need to always be aware of their surroundings and understand that unfortunately there are people in this world that don't have the best intentions," he said.