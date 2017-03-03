Pasco 911 call center loses power

- The Pasco County 911 call center experienced a power outage Friday morning, causing confusion and chaos. Officials say that during the outage dozens of calls came into the center, but it is unclear how many went unanswered.

According to a Pasco County spokesperson, the New Port Richey call center was undergoing routine maintenance when a worker accidentally triggered the fire suppression system, which cut power to the building.

Without power, the center’s phone lines went down.

Pasco was almost finished building a brand new emergency call center in Dade City, so the workers all got into cars and headed to the new facility as quickly as possible.

Pasco officials said that in the meantime, all 911 calls would be routed to the Polk County call center.

But after Pasco 911 employees got to the new facility and began taking calls again, Polk County officials told FOX 13 they never received any calls from Pasco.

It is not clear at this time why the Polk emergency call center did not receive the calls. Pasco officials say dozens of 911 calls came in during that time.

It seems some of those calls may have gone unanswered.

Pasco County said in an initial statement that any 911 callers during that time could experience delays, because Polk County has no means of actually dispatching Pasco emergency crews.

During the hour-long drive the new facility, Pasco said their emergency communications officers were using their cell phones to check in with the Polk County call center every two minutes, so that they could dispatch Pasco emergency crews themselves.

That is two additional steps adding precious minutes to situations where every second matters. And each time information is exchanged, the more opportunity there is for confusion and misunderstanding—not ideal in a potentially life-or-death situation.

The Pasco workers made it to the new call center location in Dade City and began answering calls again at approximately 7:40 a.m. They will continue to take calls from the Dade City location until the repairs are made and power returns to the original facility. Operations have returned to normal otherwise.

Pasco County officials say they are reaching out to the dozens of residents who called the New Port Richey center during the power outage to make sure they are okay.

It is unclear how many, if any, calls went unanswered.

Pasco County officials will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide details on the situation.

