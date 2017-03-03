St. Pete woman charged in 2015 murder of alleged lover

- A St. Petersburg woman has been charged with murder after a love triangle ended in tragedy.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested 38-year-old Priscilla Dawn Houck and transported her to jail Thursday.

Houck is accused of killing her pregnant lover's boyfriend, 24-year-old Christopher Wayne Rotenberger, in November 2015.

Authorities found Rotenberger shot to death outside his Seminole area home. An extensive investigation led to Houck's arrest.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Houck and Rotenberger's longtime girlfriend started an intimate relationship. While dating Houck, the woman became pregnant by Rotenberger.

Houck found out about the child and a disagreement with Rotenberger followed.

According to arrest records, Houck spent days planning the victim's death and searching the internet for ways to buy a gun without a background check. She later paid cash for the firearm which was allegedly used to commit the crime.

Witness information led detectives to Houck, who was arrested after an extensive investigation lasting more than 15 months.

The investigation is ongoing.

