Closing arguments begin in Reeves' stand your ground hearing Local News Closing arguments begin in Reeves' stand your ground hearing Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the stand your ground hearing for Curtis Reeves in the Wesley Chapel movie theater shooting.

- Closing arguments got underway Friday morning in the stand your ground hearing for Curtis Reeves in the Wesley Chapel movie theater shooting.

Attorneys argued that Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, was in fear for his life when he fired a gun at another moviegoer, Chad Oulson, who was shot and killed during the argument that erupted over Oulson's cell phone usage at the theater.

For two full weeks, testimony was heard from witnesses, first responders, and the wives of Reeves and Oulson, who were inside the movie theater that day in January of 2014.

WITNESS: "An arm came up and I saw a flash of red"

The judge saw the surveillance video of what attorneys argue was Oulson throwing his cell phone at Reeves, then lunging at him and throwing a bucket of popcorn at Reeves.

Reeves is charged with second-degree murder and this hearing will ultimately decided whether or not he stands trial.

REEVES' WIFE: "I've never been so scared in my life"

Defense attorney Dino Michaels portrayed Reeves, then 71, as an elderly man with arthritis and other medical conditions unable to defend himself and his wife from the aggression of the much younger Oulson, 43.

Prosecutor Glenn Martin, on the other hand, offered a very different scenario. “His conduct is nothing but retaliation for the very embarrassing act of having popcorn thrown” at him, said Martin.

OULSON'S WIDOW: Reeves was "very rude"

Martin portrayed Reeves as shooting Oulsen with callous indifference, saying, “Prior to the shot being fired, Mr. Reeves says, ‘throw popcorn on me will you?’ Bang!” He also disputes the key claim by the defense that Oulson threw his cellphone at Reeves.

Martin categorically denied the assertion, telling the court “there was no cell phone thrown. There’s nothing to indicate that a cell phone was thrown and hit him in the face."

However, FOX 13 analysis of the surveillance video shows something other than popcorn thrown in Reeves’ direction. The object is about the size of a cell phone, and Oulson’s phone was found on the floor near Reeves seat.

Friday, Attorney Richard Escobar accused Pasco County detectives of mishandling witnesses, arguing that would discredit much of the witness testimony that the judge had heard over the past two weeks, specifically on the prosecution's side.

"A six-foot-four individual standing, trying to come over that chair is terrifying. It's that perspective, do we think that by any stretch of the imagination that that camera at 35 feet high can even capture a glimmer of what one can fear in seat number 9?" Escobar said.

The judge is not expected to make a ruling today. She said it could take about a week for her to come up with a decision.

The prosecution is also expected to make its closing remarks Friday afternoon. They say Reeves was an angry instigator who overreacted to getting popcorn thrown on him and that he should be tried for murder.