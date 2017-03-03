National show profiles Bay-area murder mystery

- The disappearance and murder of Kelly Moriarty has been featured on a nationally-aired crime newsmagazine, Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen.

The mystery started in December 2011 when Moriarty, 38, went missing along with her girlfriend, Doris "Pat" Carter from Carter's home in Plant City. The disappearance happened the day after Carter served her daughter and son-in-law with an eviction notice that would force them from Carter's home.

Moriarty's leg washed up on a beach in St. Petersburg two days after Christmas. Investigators confirmed through DNA in March that the severed limb belonged to Moriarty. Investigators never found any sign of Carter.

The episode of Crime Watch Daily aired nationally on Friday and the show wasn't shy about naming Carter's daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Anthony Muralt as persons of interest. Even deputies have confirmed their investigation points to the Muralts, but they haven't gone as far to call them suspects.

Kelly's parents, Bud and Grace Moriarty have no doubt the Muralts are responsible.

There is circumstantial evidence, for example, investigators say Stacy Muralts cell phone pinged to towers in South Tampa and St. Petersburg days after the women were last seen. Surveillance video from a bank also shows Stacy Muralt removing items from her mother's safe deposit box that same month.

Deputies have never arrested the Muralts, citing insufficient evidence to guarantee a conviction.

Both investigators and the Moriartys hope the case's national exposure will lead to the break that allows the murder mystery to unravel.

"Bud and I have done all that we can do and someone out there has to say something. Just one more tip. One more piece of the puzzle and we've got it done," said Grace Moriarty.

FOX 13 made multiple attempts to contact the Muralts, but they did not respond. Deputies said the Muralts have gotten a lawyer and refused to cooperate numerous times.

"There's no such word as closure. We'll live with this until the day we die, but all I'm praying for and Grace is praying for and our family is praying for is that we get some justice for the two women," said Bud Moriarty.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.