Deputies arrest 14 drivers for DUI in overnight operation

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:49AM EST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:49AM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has released the results of an overnight DUI operation.

The Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted the DUI wolfpack operation from Friday evening until early Saturday morning.

Deputies said they arrested and charged 14 people with driving under the influence.

In addition to the DUI arrests, five people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Another nine individuals were charged with driver's license violations.

Deputies also issued 125 traffic citations during the operation.

