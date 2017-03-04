Plane crashes, causing 10-acre wildfire in Duette

- A plane crash has led to a wildfire in Manatee County Saturday afternoon.

Manatee County investigators say the plane crashed sometime around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Florida State Road 37 and Florida State Road 62.

The FAA said the plane was a Hawker Beechcraft BE-60. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the wooded area where the aircraft crashed and caught fire. Water tankers from Mosaic are on scene, helping extinguish the flames.

Information about the number of people on board was not available. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the cause of the crash.

About 10 acres had burned after the crash, and the fire was 70 percent contained, according to Manatee officials.

