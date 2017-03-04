FHP: Passenger bus hits car, killing 1 on I-75 in Brooksville

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 04 2017 05:40PM EST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 05:40PM EST

BROOKSVILLE (FOX 13) - A tour bus with 38 passengers seems to have caused a chain collision that killed one woman on Interstate 75 in Hernando County Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Pioneer tour bus carrying a college baseball team from Ohio crashed into the back of a vehicle as traffic slowed in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 12:30 p.m.

FHP said traffic slowed as lanes went from three down to two. That's when the bus hit the back of a vehicle, which then hit another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the bus died at the scene.

The crash closed southbound lanes of I-75 until 4:30 p.m.

