FHP: Passenger bus hits car, killing 1 on I-75 in Brooksville

- A tour bus with 38 passengers seems to have caused a chain collision that killed one woman on Interstate 75 in Hernando County Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Pioneer tour bus carrying a college baseball team from Ohio crashed into the back of a vehicle as traffic slowed in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 12:30 p.m.

FHP said traffic slowed as lanes went from three down to two. That's when the bus hit the back of a vehicle, which then hit another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the bus died at the scene.

The crash closed southbound lanes of I-75 until 4:30 p.m.