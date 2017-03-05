Fire claims the life of Mulberry man

- Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Windsor Lane in the Spring Hill Estates just after midnight Sunday.

They arrived to find a female resident outside spraying water on the home with a garden hose.

Firefighters made a search of the home and found a man unconscious inside. Life saving measures were taken, and he was transported to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but County Fire Rescue is working with the Bureau of Fire and Arson to determine what happened.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting the death investigation.