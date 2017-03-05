NASCAR Fan? Take a turn behind the wheel of Elliot Sadler's car

- It's still the start of the NASCAR season, and you can take a turn behind the wheel of a real car and race in the legendary Daytona 500.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is hosting the Tampa Bay Times Race Zone in the East Independent area of the grounds.

The venue offers photos of NASCAR greats and two actual vehicles from the NASCAR circuit.

The #38 Elliot Sadler M&M car is outfitted with a virtual reality screen inside the windshield for race fans to take their chances at the Daytona 500.

The on-screen action is displayed complete with speed and track placement. This can be viewed by observers outside of the car on a big screen to the left of the vehicle.

The driver has to work the pedals and shifting to keep up with the pack as the other cars jockey for position.

Be careful, the VR drivers aren't afraid to "bump" and "nudge" your car on the track, but if ain't rubbin', it ain't racin'!

For the kids, there is a NASCAR ride on the Belle City Midway that lets the little guys and gals take their turn behind the wheel as well.