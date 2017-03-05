3 dead in Sarasota crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple vehicle accident in the North Port area of Sarasota that claimed the live of three people and put at least two others in the hospital.

FHP reports show that the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-75 around mile marker 177 south of the Toledo Blade exit.

All of the southbound lanes are closed due to the accident investigation.

One of the vehicles involved is a car hauler semi, but no other vehicle information has been released.

Southbound traffic is being made to exit I-75 at exit #179 to get around the accident area.