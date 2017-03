- Broadway fans that can't make it to New York for the smash hit 'Hamilton' can see it right here in Tampa in the 2018-2019 season.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced that "Hamilton: An American Musical" will be coming to Tampa next year.

Season ticket holders for the 2017-2018 season will be guaranteed seats for the Tony Award winning show.

Further details have yet to be released, but the Straz Center will post information to their social media pages as soon as possible.