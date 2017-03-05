Hit and Run driver leaves pedestrian dead in Pasco

- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for information on a driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on Rowan Road in Pasco County.

According to the FHP report, the pedestrian was lying along the outside white line on Rowan Road nead Alderman Lane late Saturday evening.

For unknown reasons, a driver heading northbound in the outside lane ran over the pedestrian outside of the white line and left the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle involved in this accident is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 631-4200 or CrimeStoppers at (800) 873-TIPS.