Allegiant flight aborts takeoff due to engine failure

- An Allegiant Air flight had to abort its takeoff Sunday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport due to an engine failure.

Officials with Allegiant say Flight 890 with service from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) experienced a maintenance issue during the pre-takeoff roll.

Crews safely aborted takeoff and returned to the gate.

While the incident is still under investigation, it appears that it resulted from an internal failure of the aircraft's number one engine.

Allegiant says they are working closely with the FAA to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the failure.

Passengers on flight 890 departed PIE on another aircraft at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday. They were provided with meal vouchers and $100 dollars off vouchers for future travel.