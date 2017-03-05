Courtney Campbell Causeway crash sends six to hospital

- A serious roll-over crash Saturday night at Damascus Road and the Courtney Campbell Causeway shut down all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane for hours.

Clearwater Public Safety officials said the accident resulted in a total of six patients transported to three different hospitals. Their initial investigation indicates that a minivan was going westbound and turned left at Damascus Road in front of a car heading eastbound.

Two people were in critical condition Saturday night. As of Sunday afternoon one passenger, a 46 year old man from Silver Springs, Florida was still in critical condition. Nobody has been charged but law enforcement continue to investigate the crash.