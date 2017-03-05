13-foot gator found in public swimming area

- Swimmers in Marion County might be a little wary next time they visit the Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area.

Trappers pulled a 13-foot gator from a designated swimming zone on Saturday, where he had apparently decided that what's good enough for people was good enough for him!



It didn't take visitors long to spot him, and they called Marion County Deputy David Christmas. He called in some trappers for backup, and together they brought the gator to shore. Florida Fish and Wildlife crews then took the gator away.



The swimming area has since been reopened to the public.

