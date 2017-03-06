Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash flees on foot Local News Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash flees on foot Tampa police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that shut down part of W. Waters Avenue Monday morning.

- Tampa police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that shut down part of W. Waters Avenue Monday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash involved a motorcycle and a red pick-up truck. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where he passed away die to his injuries.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred near the intersection of W. Waters Avenue and N. Boulevard.

Traffic will be detoured until detectives complete their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area between N. Boulevard and El Portal on W. Waters Ave until further advised.

Anyone who may have information as to the identity of the driver should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.