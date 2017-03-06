Small brush fire flares up in Pinellas

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 06 2017 03:19PM EST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 04:09PM EST

EAST LAKE (FOX 13) - If you noticed smoke in northeast Pinellas County, it was from a small brush fire that crews have now extinguished.

Firefighters from East Lake, Oldsmar, Dunedin, Largo, and Seminole Fire Rescue spent the afternoon battling the 25-acre blaze near East Lake Road and Keystone Road.

Fire officials say the fire is now out and no structures were threatened.

Dry conditions around the state have kept firefighters on alert for brush fires, which could spread quickly on windy days like today.

