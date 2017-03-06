Dry, breezy conditions keep brush fire threat high

- Firefighters are still trying to head off problems at Indian Lake Estates following a 5,000-acre brush fire that destroyed homes and damaged property.

On Monday, employees of the Florida Forest Service scoured the woods dousing hotspots so they would not flare up and potentially start another massive blaze.

"Right now, we're trying everything we can," Peter Lewis of FFS told FOX 13. "We are trying to put it out as much as possible until we get some rain."

Forecasters don't expect rain for days.

Experts say the potential for problems is still there because of several factors. Pine needles at the top of trees are dry and ready to fall. Blustery winds make it even more likely that they will. If the pine needles fall into a hotspot, it would provide fuel for fire to break out.

"There is still a lot of acres out there," added Indian Lake Estates resident Gary Ackley. "So a lot more can burn."