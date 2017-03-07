Road rage suspect seen in victim's photo

- Deputies in Pasco County are hoping you can help them identify a road rage suspect.

The sheriff's office shared the photo Tuesday morning, explaining that it was taken back on February 22. According to the agency, the altercation happened at the intersection of State Road 52 and Chenwood Avenue in Hudson around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies say the woman in the photo got out of her car and struck the victim, then tried -- but failed -- to grab the victim's camera as she was snapping the photo. The male driver of the car had also thrown a bottle at the victim's car.

Even though the photo shows the car's license plate, deputies said "the tag has been replaced and cannot be tracked back to the current driver."

Investigators did not say what led up to the altercation or identify the victim. They are asking for anyone who can identify this woman to contact the crime tip line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615

