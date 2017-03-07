HCSO searching for unlocked car burglary suspects

- The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects seen entering unlocked vehicles.

HCSO released surveillance images captured from a residence in the 3700 block of Patina Drive in the Sugar Creek neighborhood of Tampa.

Suspect descriptions:

#1 - White or Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 19 years old, medium build between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

#2 - Black or Hispanic male, approximately 17 to 20 years old, medium build, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and wearing socks on his hands.

Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS

