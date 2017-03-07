Large brush fire closes I-75 east of Naples

- Another day of smoky fires has forced officials to close Interstate 75 in Collier County east of Naples.

The stretch of I-75 known as Alligator Alley is closed between the Golden Gate Parkway exit (which is mile marker 105) east to State Road 29 (mile marker 80), the Florida Highway Patrol said, because of flames and smoke near the highway.

The 4,000-acre wildfire was only about 30-percent contained late this afternoon, according to the Florida Forest Service. Other roads in the area, including Collier Boulevard, are also closed and several neighborhoods are being evacuated.

Dry conditions over the last few weeks, combined with breezy days, have led to dangerous fire conditions around the state. Fire crews are still keeping an eye on hot spots after last month's large fire in southeastern Polk County.

