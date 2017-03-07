Job-seekers hopeful after president unveils economic plan Local News Job-seekers hopeful after president unveils economic plan Many hope they have a better chance at getting a job, or scoring a better job, now that President Trump is in office and has unveiled a plan that he says will cut business taxes and give them more leeway to operate.

The plan was on the minds of hundreds of job seekers at the Lakeland Center on Tuesday, who showed up with hopes of landing their next position.

"I got a good resume," 19 year-old Daunte Savett told FOX 13.

He said he's always been on time, and kept his nose to the grindstone at his past employment.

"You can call my jobs and they can tell you that," Savett said.

Job News USA, the company that organized the job fair, says there were more than 550 jobs up for grabs in telecommunications, health, manufacturing and more.

According to unemployment numbers, the job outlook looks better than it has in years. In 2010, the unemployment rate in Polk County was 12.5 percent. Now it is 5.5 percent.

Natalie Wright of Job News USA says President Trump's program to strengthen the the economy should make things easier for job seekers.

"It is definitely going to create jobs," said Wright.

Trump's critics say his plan is going to backfire and hurt the economy.

If you are looking for a job, Job News USA says, unlike in the 90's when people were getting jobs simply by going online and applying, recruiters are now putting more emphasis on a face-to-face interview. They say you should try show off your strengths and personality to stand out from other candidates.