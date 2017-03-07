Video of Tampa murder victim sheds light on last moments Local News Video of Tampa murder victim sheds light on last moments The family of a 25-year-old whose body was found in a Seminole Heights alley reacted Tuesday with shock at new details that emerged along with video showing the last time the victim was seen.

Tampa Police this week released surveillance video from a HART bus that shows Dontae Lampkins boarding on Jan. 24 and, a little while later, exiting the bus. Detectives believe Lampkins was killed that same day, but it took two days before someone found his body.

FOX 13 also obtained a search warrant in which Tampa Police indicate Lampkins had been shot at least 11 times.

"How many times he got shot, that was the hardest part," said Devada Carlton, Lampkins' sister, who added her family didn't find out that detail until this week.

Lampkins' murder has been a mystery to his family. He lives eight miles from the alley where his body was found. His loved ones had no idea why he was there.

The search warrant sheds some light on what investigators believe happened.

Lampkins asked Carlton to take him to the Hillsborough County Health Department for an appointment. Police said that surveillance video inside the building shows he only stayed there for a few minutes before leaving and heading for the HART bus stop.

Police aren't sure what happened to Lampkins after he exited the bus. According to the search warrant, detectives believe he thought he may have been meeting someone he'd been communicating with through a dating website or app like Plenty of Fish or Kik.

"I don't know that they lured him there to kill him or just to rob him, but obviously for someone to unload like that and fire that many shots, you would think there would be some anger involved," said Tampa Police spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

"To me, it says that you're not human, to me. You don't have a soul. You don't have regard for human life," Carlton added.

Investigators are hoping the newly released video will help jog some people's memories leading to new clues.

Anyone with information should call Tampa Police or Crime Stoppers.