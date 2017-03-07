Police look for McDonald's drive-thru road rage suspect Local News Police look for McDonald's drive-thru road rage suspect A man in Lake Wales got so mad at a McDonald's drive thru that he rammed the car in front of him, according to police.

"It is McDonald's," said the victim, who did not want to be named. "It's not that serious."

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, she and her friends, who are Warner University students, were waiting to pay when one of them accidentally dropped a debit card underneath her seat. She had to open the door to look for it.

"He was just [saying], 'Hey!' and beeping his horn while he was saying it," she said.

The guy with the super-sized anger needed a Happy Meal. Police say he floored the gas to the point smoke was coming from his tires.

So the ladies got their food, and pulled out.

"Our only motive at this point was to get away because he was under the influence or just filled with hatred," she said.

He didn't wait for his food. Instead, police say he followed the victim to the stop sign, rammed her bumper, and took off.

"It was so loud," she said. "This chrome piece right here was on the ground."

Lake Wales police put out a picture of the unidentified male taken at the first drive through window, and of his pickup truck, hoping to identify him.

"It is scary to think if something really bad happened, how a person like that would react," said Deputy Chief Troy Schulze of the Lake Wales Police Department. "It just lets us know how dangerous of a person this is, and maybe they shouldn't be behind the wheel at all."

The victim is out a $500 deductible and wants the guy to know a Big Mac is no reason to start beef.

"Put yourself in my shoes and tell yourself how you would feel if it happened to you," she said.