Body found near spot missing man's vehicle located

- Human remains were found near the spot a missing man's vehicle was found back in January, bringing a Hernando County missing persons case closer to being solved.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found March 7 in a marshy area known as Payne's Prairie along Interstate 75. It's near the spot where the vehicle Paul Marvella was last known to be driving was found.

Marvella went missing in January after delivering a deceased person to Jacksonville. He was driving a GMC Yukon, which was found in Alachua County.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification, but the sheriff's office said it believes the body belongs to Marvella.

Marvella, 30, was working for Alternative Transportation Services when he disappeared. He contacted his employer to say he was returning home after he made his delivery.

According to his family, he called a friend during his drive back to Spring Hill, but the call dropped during their conversation.

"It just cut off, like it was in one of those zones where it just drops the call," said George Marvella, Paul's father. "He wanted to be home. He had a great relationship with his girlfriend. He did everything possible to be there for her, and this is just not like him."

Hernando County Sheriff's detectives continue their investigation into this case. Anyone with information about what happened to Paul Marvella is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.