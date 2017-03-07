HCSO searching for hit-and-run driver who left teen seriously injured Local News HCSO searching for hit-and-run driver who left teen seriously injured A Riverview teenager was hit by a truck as she was walking to the bus stop. The driver never stopped. Now, deputies are searching for the driver while the Attraya Woodberry recovers from serious injuries in the hospital.

The vibrant, smiling 16-year-old seen in pictures is now battered and bruised in a hospital bed. Though they're difficult to look at, her family shared pictures of her injuries in hopes that the driver will do the right thing.

"I wish they'd turn themselves in. They owe her that much. She's suffering and she's gonna be scarred for life because of this," said Veronica Woodberry, Attraya's mother.

Woodberry was walking along Park Drive in Riverview Tuesday morning. The Catapult Academy student was headed to a HART bus stop on U.S. 301. But, just before 6 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a truck hit her and just kept going.

"It's morally shocking that you could allow anybody to lay out there and do that, not much less a child," said Larry McKinnon, Spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "There's no question that this driver would've known."

For about an hour, Woodberry's family tells us, she laid there with a fractured rib, foot and spine. The impact left her with swelling in her brain.

"They left her. They hit her and they left her there for a whole hour. They didn't call the cops. They didn't stop. They just left her there. Like, if you have a heart you wouldn't do that to a little kid," Woodberry said.

"We're looking at surveillance films, knocking on doors seeing if anyone saw or heard anything," McKinnon said.

Vehicle parts found at the scene were identified by a local Ford dealership as belonging to a 2005 Ford F-250 XLT , possibly green in color. At this point, that's all investigators have to go by

"Somebody in the public is going to have to know who this person is," McKinnon said.

Russell Janusz lives on Park Drive, just a few yards from where Woodberry was hit.

"They were going to put in sidewalks but never did. It's pretty busy. It's like a highway," Janusz said.

He hopes that whoever was behind the wheel turns themselves in. "The person that did it knows they did it. I know that for a fact," Janusz said. "I couldn't live with myself if I did something like that."